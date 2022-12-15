A food bank and its staff in Crawley hosted free coffee mornings, trained for a park run, collected festive cards made by children, and been on a toy drive- all to support its members in the run-up to Christmas.

Free Shop Crawley is based in The Bewbush Centre and provides food, toiletries and baby essentials without any associated costs. The ‘supermarket’ is open to the public and people can refer themselves or be referred to use the service. The food bank was set up during the Covid-19 crisis and now has an important role in providing help during the cost of living crisis.

The food bank not only provides a food and welfare service but also is planning to support its clients through financial budgeting workshops and coffee mornings. Free Shop Crawley has been heavily supported by the community development team at Crawley Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman from Free Shop Crawley said: “We hosted a free Christmas community coffee morning yesterday (December 14) where we had over 100 people attend. Thales came along with their choir and sang. We had festive treats and gave out some handmade gifts. The event raised funds for Christmas with our much-loved freeshop tombola. Santa came and bought gifts for the kids that were donated to us from Spotted:Crawley.

Crawley food bank joins in on the festivities and thanks the community for its continued support

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our co-founder and charity manager, Laura-Jane Wainwright has been training to run the park run on December 17. Her challenge was to go from a non-runner to 5k in five weeks. This is in spite of working full-time and having three kids. So far she has raised £690 for Christmas.

“We have been collecting Christmas cards made by children for people who will be alone at Christmas and launched our toy drive for 150 children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The community has been amazing. The response to our Christmas appeal has been overwhelming and our donors have really come through. Every business and individual who has donated to Free Shop should be so proud and know that their contribution means that 150 kids and 90 homes will be able to celebrate this year.”

Free Shop Crawley is having a Christmas party on December 23 for their customers to come and enjoy and pick up their hampers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley food bank joins in on the festivities and thanks the community for its continued support

Advertisement Hide Ad