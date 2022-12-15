The animals of Tilgate Nature Centre looked at home in the wintry conditions today (December 15).

The nature centre reopened on December 13 after the snowfall but some of the reptile houses still remain closed.

It was difficult to see some of the animals because of the frosted glass, but the creatures I did see were either huddled up for warmth or enjoying the remains of the snow.

The nature centre was quiet and the animals were particularly friendly. The barn owl was very curious.

Here are 7 pictures of the animals at Tilgate Nature Centre:

IN PICTURES: 7 pictures of the resident animals at Tilgate Nature Centre enjoying the wintry conditions

