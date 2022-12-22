Crawley UK Power Networks workers collect tins, tea bags and treats for Christmas food banks

Employees generously collected donations for the Trussell Trust food banks over the festive period.
The organisation distributes electricity throughout London, the East and South East and has offices in a number of places in all three regions. So far, 23 teams have responded and are busy collecting food donations and treats to help those who need support. The vounteers work in departments based across London, Kent, Bedfordshire, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Essex and Hertfordshire.
The UK Power Networks Services Finance team based in Crawley, took their collection to the Uckfield food bank.
Finance Manager Mark Whittaker-Axon said: “Food banks are really struggling right now as more and more families are relying on them and we wanted to try and find a way to help.”
Chief operating officer at the Trussell Trust, Samantha Stapley said: “Thank you to UK Power Networks, and their staff, for their support. As the cost of living crisis continues, more people than ever are likely to need a food bank’s help this winter.
“Food bank volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure help continues to be available. The support of UK Power Networks and their staff will help food banks within our network continue to provide the lifeline of emergency support for local people in crisis, while we work in the long term to build a hunger-free future. Thank you so much.”
All the groups will take their food collections to a local food bank before Christmas.
UK Power Networks supports customers in vulnerable circumstances and go above and beyond for the communities they serve.