Snowman

Crawley snowfall 2022: Here are 11 pictures of the snow from across the town

Crawley experienced its heaviest snowfall for years yesterday (December 11).

By Ellis Peters
6 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 12:18pm

The snow started to fall at around 5pm yesterday and continued throughout the night. Children could be seen playing in the snow and many residents came to the rescue of drivers stuck on the roads

Tilgate Park this morning (December 12) looked like it came straight out of the pages of C.S Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Here are 11 pictures of the snow from across the town:

1. Crawley snowfall 2022: Here are 11 pictures of the snow from across the town

Tilgate Park

2. Crawley snowfall 2022: Here are 11 pictures of the snow from across the town

Broadfield

3. Crawley snowfall 2022: Here are 11 pictures of the snow from across the town

Tilgate Park

4. Crawley snowfall 2022: Here are 11 pictures of the snow from across the town

Tilgate Park

Tilgate ParkSussexCrawley Borough Council