Crawley snowfall 2022: Here are 11 pictures of the snow from across the town
Crawley experienced its heaviest snowfall for years yesterday (December 11).
The snow started to fall at around 5pm yesterday and continued throughout the night. Children could be seen playing in the snow and many residents came to the rescue of drivers stuck on the roads
Tilgate Park this morning (December 12) looked like it came straight out of the pages of C.S Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Here are 11 pictures of the snow from across the town: