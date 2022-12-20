Crawley Open house thanks the community for its generosity this Christmas.

For almost 40 years Crawley Open House has offered accommodation, food and support to those experiencing homelessness and hardship locally.

The charity can only do this vital work with the help of the amazing community around them – the companies, schools, places of worship, community groups and families who always come together and support their work, especially at Christmas time.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We can’t thank everyone but here is a selection of those who have dropped off donations recently. These include long-time supporters Ron and Del on behalf of the residents of Livingstone Road, Tilgate; Worth School who helped with a beautiful Christmas tree; local companies like Benchmark Reprographics, RISE Fitness Crawley, OnSite Support and Crawley Town FC.

Massive community support for Crawley homeless charity this Christmas

“Their generous donations and support have made this winter a bit easier and this Christmas a bit more special for those who are in need.

“On behalf of everyone who relies on Crawley Open House a huge thank you to EVERYONE who has donated this winter.”

Crawley Open House provides support and services for those suffering the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusion. Their support is available to anyone in need.

Crawley Open House began its journey when doors first opened on a project in Spencers Road known as the Crawley Community Resources Centre. The homeless charity delivered its first overnight accommodation in the winter of 1990, providing emergency cold-weather beds to those that were sleeping rough.