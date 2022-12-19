Crawley Christmas market 2022: Here are 10 pictures from the historic high street

Crawley Town Centre BID hosted a festive village in the high street this year.

The event included 15 cabins with a wonderful array of traders, a “Letters to Santa” cabin and “Pride” grotto. There was also a free-to-skate ice rink.

Crawley Town Centre BID hosted a Frozen Fever party in the square outside the Brewery Shades with the open-air cinema showing Frozen one and two. There were also Disney Princesses doing meet and greets, entertainment and glitter tattoos for the kids.

Alongside all this, the wonderful local artist Jonny Stockbridge was creating “Twelve days of Christmas Zodiac Lanterns” in the ASK building for the event.

Operations & Enlivenment Officer for Crawley Town Centre BID, Rachael Hughes said: “The installations are made of willow, bamboo, centre cane and tissue lanterns merging different signs of the zodiac with their spirit animals, to form new inspiring creatures.

“There are drop-in sessions where people can watch and participate to help create these beautiful lanterns throughout various days up until 21 December. Jonny has been working on the project since December 3 and there are already some wonderful pieces to see. The final display can be seen in the window of the building up until January 5.”

Here are 10 pictures from the festive village:

