'The Lake of Wishes; Fire and Ice' - Watch mesmerising Christmas light displays at Sussex winter wonderland

From the creators of Shocktober Fest, the Tulleys Christmas Light Festival is the new must-see experience in Sussex – and it may just be the closest thing we have to Disneyland in this country.

The above video shows just a few of the mesmerising Christmas light displays, including 'The Lake of Wishes’ and ‘Fire and Ice'. The event’s ten immersive attractions feature breathtaking effects never seen before in the UK.

Sussex World was invited to the press opening night for the Christmas festival in Crawley, West Sussex, on Friday (November 29). Among the celebrity guests were The Only Way is Essex’s James 'Arg' Argent, Princess Andre, Harry Clark, Anna Maynard, JaackMaate and Jedward.

General tickets are now on sale.

The Lake Of Wishes

A spokesperson for Tulleys Farm said: “Whether you're gathering with family and friends, planning a romantic date night, or enjoying a festive team outing, Tulleys Christmas Light Festival guarantees an experience that will fill your heart with festive joy.

“Our enchanted woodlands are brought to life with mesmerising and magical moments in light, wander the lantern lit pathways and discover the joy that is Christmas that has never been seen before.

"Gaze upon the night sky and make wishes as we bring the stars alive and witness the magic of the woodland as it comes to life before your eyes.”

