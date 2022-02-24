Organisers delighted as visitors take part in event at Chichester canal

The family friendly activities were held at the Heritage Centre at Canal Basin, and families were able to learn about the animals who call the canal home.
Celia Javan, event organiser, said: “It was a delight to welcome around 150 visitors of all ages - children, parents, child minders and grandparents.
“Fortunately, the weather was dry and sunny, so the activities were able to take place inside and outside the Heritage Centre”.
One father said: “The parents are very happy as the children are enjoying themselves and fully engaged in the activities”.
The wildlife related activities included making model hedgehogs, decorating owl masks and frogs, colouring butterflies, fish and ducks and playing a fishing game. There were word searches and crosswords for the older children.
The family friendly waterside café was open all day. The popular boat trips are running through half term too, twice a day at 1200 and 1345. Booking in advance is recommended.
Chichester Canal is operated and maintained by the Chichester Ship Canal Trust, a small, volunteer led, self-funded charity. The purpose of the Trust is to preserve and maintain an attractive and accessible canal, safeguarding the unique heritage and natural habitat, for present and future generations to enjoy.
For more information please contact [email protected] or call 01243 771363
