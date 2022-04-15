UK holiday resort Butlin’s ran a nationwide competition to find its first ever ‘Funbassadors’.

The role means trying out all the latest activities at the resorts, seeing the latest shows including Diversity, and feeding back on all that Butlin’s has to offer.

More than 15,000 families applied but Eastbourne family – the Delaneys – were crowned the winners.

Eastbourne family wins dream job for Butlin’s. (Photo from Butlin's) SUS-220415-154204001

The Delaney family is made up of mum Sarah, dad Nathan, 14-year-old Declan and eight-year-old Amelia.

The family’s prize also includes three all-expenses-paid holidays to the brand’s resorts in Skegness, Minehead and Bognor Regis, as well as a cash prize of £1,000.

Sarah said, “We’re super excited! As a family, we love Butlin’s and we have been visiting the resorts for years. Being appointed as the brand’s Funbassadors is a dream come true and will give us chance to try out all the new activities that we haven’t done before. We can’t wait to get started!”

Nathan said, “My favourite thing about Butlin’s is that it really is a multi-generational tradition in our families. My parents used to take me on holiday there too, so it’s a place that holds a lot of special memories. I really enjoy reliving some of my fondest childhood memories at Butlin’s and now I get to share these with my own children too as their first Funbassadors!”

Eastbourne family wins dream job for Butlin’s. (Photo from Butlin's) SUS-220415-154234001

Jeremy Pardey, resort director at Butlin’s Bognor Regis, said, “We are delighted to announce the Delaney family as our new Funbassadors and can’t wait to have them on resort in Bognor Regis.

“Butlin’s prides itself on being the home of entertainment with fun-filled value breaks that are perfect for the whole family. With so much for the Funbassadors to experience on resort, their feedback and suggestions will help ensure guaranteed family fun for years to come!”