Review: Sharnfold Farm offers great value Easter fun with crafts and bunny hunt

The farm, between Eastbourne and Hailsham, near Stone Cross, is promising a great value Easter activity to keep the children entertained this holiday and they did not disappoint.

Donna Bull, from owner Kent Entertainment Limited, said: “We are absolutely delighted that once again everyone will be able to enjoy Easter at Sharnfold Farm after what has been a tough two years for everyone. Our focus is to give everyone a top value for money day out!.

“We genuinely believe we have so much to offer, and we are reaching out to the community to come and join us.

Easter craft activities at Sharnfold Farm

“Families are invited to join the bunny hunt which winds its way around our farm and woodland trail and is such fun. We know the children will just love searching out those elusive bunnies and hidden letters along the way.

“A prize awaits all children who successfully reveal the word and locate all the bunnies.

“There is plenty of fresh air and open space to explore in our beautiful natural surroundings.”

Children can begin with the craft activity in the barn, which has been decorated for Easter. The craft activity is suitable for children of all ages and allows them to make a bunny rabbit mask and decorate a hanging Easter egg, using scratch art. The craft sessions allows 30 minutes, which is plenty of time for your little ones to get creative.

Outside the barn is a selection of fun bunny-themed target ball games for all the family to enjoy.

The trail takes you around the farm and into the woodland and this is a walk that certainly won’t bore your children, as there is so much to keep them entertained as they fill out their activity sheets, see the animals, climb up a treetop platform, crawl through a tunnel and explore the beautiful wooden playhouses in the woods.

The trail includes activities for all ages, even the younger ones who can’t yet read and write. You can count all the bunnies hidden in the woods, look out for letters to fill in Sharnfold’s Easter word scramble and add the answers to some Easter-themed facts to your activity sheets.

There is then a sweet treat to collect back at the shop.

Sharnfold Farm has some new play equipment in the play area, but the ever-popular tractor and tyres and still there for children to clamber over.

With lunch, snacks and drinks available in the cafe, there is plenty to keep the children entertained for a few hours and a trip to Sharnfold this Easter won’t break the bank either.

There are two options, either the trail on its own or both the craft and trail.

The crafts take place on April 14,15,16 in 30 minute time slots and cost £6.95 for children and £2.50 for adults.

Visit the Sharnfold’s Eventbrite page to book your tickets now.

Advance Booking is highly recommended.