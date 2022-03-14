Rob Luft Trio are the guests at Chichester Jazz Club

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “Rob Luft is a rising star, an award-winning 28-year-old jazz guitarist from London whose virtuosity has been compared to that of legends John McLaughlin, Al Di Meola and Paco De Lucia. He returns to Chichester Jazz Club after a memorable performance in September 2019 with British jazz veteran Dave O’Higgins. There are very few debut albums that can create such an impact and launch an artist as Rob Luft’s 2017 debut Riser managed to do. On the back of winning the Kenny Wheeler Jazz Prize from The Royal Academy of Music, London-based Luft hurtled onto the scene with an album of originals and an instrumental sound so strong it’s hard to believe a 23-year-old had produced it. Both his guitar playing and compositional voice were unmistakably his own and Rob’s joy in music-making, his humility and humanity in working with his fellow musicians is why he quickly became one of the most talked-about, in-demand instrumentalists to emerge from the UK in a long time.”