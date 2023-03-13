11 of the best pubs in Chichester, according to AI chatbot

There are plenty of watering holes in Chichester for residents to grab a drink in.

But what are the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of pubs and select the 11 best pubs in the city and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Chichester's pub scene, though. It didn't seem to know The Fox Inn is in Felpham, The Fox Goes Free is in Charlton and the Unicorn is in Midhurst.

SEE ALSO Top 12 places to visit in Chichester, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

1 . The Bell Inn, Broyle Rd This historic pub has been a staple in Chichester for over 200 years. The cozy interior and friendly staff make for a welcoming atmosphere, and the menu offers traditional pub fare with a modern twist. Photo: Isabella Cipirska Photo Sales

2 . The Fox Inn This charming pub offers a relaxed atmosphere with a great selection of beers and wines. The menu includes classic British pub food made with locally sourced ingredients. Photo: Alison Hirons Photo Sales

3 . The Fountain Inn, Southgate This traditional pub boasts a large beer garden and a great selection of real ales. The menu features classic pub dishes, including hearty pies and fish and chips. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Ship Inn, Itchenor This waterside pub offers stunning views of Chichester Harbour and a cozy interior with a roaring fire. The menu includes locally sourced seafood and classic pub dishes. Photo: Google Photo Sales