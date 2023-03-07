Edit Account-Sign Out
Top 12 places to visit in Chichester, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

Chichester and the surrounding areas have many fascinating places to explore.

By Ellis Peters
2 minutes ago

The town is located in the heart of West Sussex, England. It is a great place to visit for those looking to explore the history and culture of the region.

We asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to pick the top 12 places to visit in Chichester – and here are the chatbot’s picks:

A magnificent cathedral that has stood for over 900 years and is a must-visit attraction in Chichester

1. Chichester Cathedral

Photo: S Robards

A stunning country estate that boasts a range of attractions including a motor racing circuit, golf course, horse racing, and more

2. Goodwood House and Estate

Photo: Accredited

A fascinating Roman palace that has been carefully excavated and restored to give visitors a glimpse of life in ancient times

3. Fishbourne Roman Palace

Photo: S Robards

A beautiful natural harbor that is popular for sailing, fishing, and bird watching

Photo: Accredited

