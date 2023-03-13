Edit Account-Sign Out
11 of the best pubs in Worthing, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of watering holes in Worthing for residents to grab a drink in.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
31 minutes ago

But what are the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of pubs and select the 11 best pubs in the Town and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Worthing's pub scene, though. It didn't seem to know The Wheatsheaf had closed some years ago and had the Cow & Oak listed under it's previous name of the Royal Oak.

1. The Corner House pub, High Street

This friendly pub is known for its delicious food, great selection of beers, and lively atmosphere. They have a spacious beer garden and regular events such as quiz nights and live music.

Photo: James Butler

2. The Egremont Pub & Restaurant

This stylish pub offers a fantastic range of drinks, including craft beers and ales, and an excellent food menu. With a cozy atmosphere and friendly staff, it's a great spot for a relaxed night out.

Photo: Google

3. The Brooksteed Alehouse

With over 200 beers to choose from, this award-winning pub is a beer-lover's paradise. The cozy interior and knowledgeable staff make it the perfect spot for a chilled night out with friends.

Photo: JPI

4. The George and Dragon, Tarring

This traditional pub has a warm and welcoming atmosphere and serves up classic pub grub alongside a great range of drinks. The regular quiz nights and live music make it a popular spot with locals.

Photo: Google

Royal Oak