Top 12 places to visit in Worthing, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

Worthing and the surrounding areas have many fascinating places to explore.

By Ellis Peters
3 minutes ago

The town is located in West Sussex, England. It is a great place to visit for those looking to explore the history and culture of the region.

We asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to pick the top 12 places to visit in Worthing – and here are the chatbot’s picks:

1. Worthing Pier

Photo: Accredited

2. The Connaught Theatre

A historic theatre showcasing plays, music, comedy, and films

Photo: Liz Pearce

3. Highdown Gardens

A stunning collection of rare plants and trees, situated on the South Downs

Photo: Pic S Robards SR2105261

4. Worthing Museum and Art Gallery

Featuring an impressive collection of artwork and artifacts from the town's history

Photo: Accredited

