Adur takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Adur takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Farmhouse Pizza, a takeaway at 397 Brighton Road, Lancing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 63 takeaways with ratings, 49 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
