Adur takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An Adur takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Farmhouse Pizza, a takeaway at 397 Brighton Road, Lancing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 63 takeaways with ratings, 49 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyLancing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice