Amberley Castle awarded one key in brand new Michelin award
Similar to Michelin stars, which are awarded to the finest restaurants in the UK, the new Michelin keys are a three-tiered award, designed to highlight the best places to stay across the globe, with Michelin stating, “These are places that significantly add to your experience as a traveller, each vetted by our hotel experts and judged excellent in five categories: architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price; and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting”.
Awarding Amberley Castle one key, which denotes ‘a special place to stay’, Michelin commented about the hotel: “Some hotels throw the word ‘castle’ around rather liberally, but Amberley Castle is the real deal – its fortifications date to the 14thcentury, and its guest list includes Henry VIII among its names. Today it’s a suitably luxurious family-owned hotel whose rooms and suites, whether inside or outside the castle walls, combine ancient stone and timber with contemporary interventions like Vispring beds, gas fireplaces, and lavish modern bathrooms. Dinner is served in two of the castle’s grandest rooms”.
For those who would like to treat themselves to a stay, an overnight stay at Amberley Castle this autumn starts from £230 per room, two sharing including breakfast, or visit to enjoy dinner, afternoon tea or simply a drink.
There are lots of exciting events coming up too, including Christmas wreath masterclasses.
For more information or to book visit www.amberleycastle.co.uk
