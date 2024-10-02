Amberley Castle is awarded one key in brand new Michelin Hotel awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Similar to Michelin stars, the new Michelin keys are designed to highlight the best places to stay across the globe. These are places that significantly add to your experience as a traveller, each vetted by Michelin experts and judged excellent in five categories.

Amberley Castle is celebrating after being awarded a Michelin key, as Michelin awarded its first ever collection of key awards at a ceremony held in London on 1 October.

Recognising ‘the most outstanding hotels in the UK and Ireland’ and judged excellent in architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price; and with a significant contribution to the guest experience, Amberley Castle was one of just 123 hotels across the UK to be awarded keys.

Awarding Amberley Castle one key, which denotes ‘a special place to stay’, Michelin commented about the hotel: “Some hotels throw the word ‘castle’ around rather liberally, but Amberley Castle is the real deal – its fortifications date to the 14th century, and its guest list includes Henry VIII among its names.

"Today it’s a suitably luxurious family-owned hotel whose rooms and suites, whether inside or outside the castle walls, combine ancient stone and timber with contemporary interventions like Vispring beds, gas fireplaces, and lavish modern bathrooms. Dinner is served in two of the castle’s grandest rooms.”

When hearing of the award, Pierre Schalkwyk, General Manager at Amberley Castle said: “I am incredibly proud of the team at Amberley Castle for their dedication and hard work.

"This achievement would not have been possible without their passion and commitment to excellence. The new Michelin Keys are a testament to our commitment to unparalleled hospitality, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences. Thank you to Michelin for this incredible recognition.”

For those who would like to treat themselves, an overnight stay at Amberley Castle this autumn starts from £230 per room, two sharing including breakfast, or visit to enjoy dinner, afternoon tea or simply a drink. There are lots of exciting events coming up too, including Christmas and New Year Retreats and Christmas wreath masterclasses.

For more information or to book visit www.amberleycastle.co.uk