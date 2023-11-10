BREAKING

Amsterdam food review: Here are the best delicacies to try in the Dutch city

Here is the food that Brighton and Hove Albion fans should try out while they are in the Dutch capital.
By Jacob Panons
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 18:40 GMT

Hundreds of Brighton fans have been spotted on the streets of Amsterdam this week and Sussex World reporters Jacob Panons and Sam Morton have gone out to review some of the city’s famous dishes.

Although they are also famous in France and Belgium, the Dutch have adopted this dish as their own and there are a number of places across the city to dig in to this tasty dish. We tried chips from Manneken Pis.

1. Chips in Amsterdam

The fish is served either with diced onion on a paper plate or with pickles in a hot dog bun. We got this dish from Henk's Herring.

2. Herring in Amsterdam

These cookies are famous with tourists from across the world and its no surprise.

3. Van Stapele Koekmakerij in Amsterdam

This fried fish dish is excellent and definitely rivals Britain's fish and chips. We tried kibbeling from Frens Haringhandel

4. Kibbeling in Amsterdam

