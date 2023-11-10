Here is the food that Brighton and Hove Albion fans should try out while they are in the Dutch capital.
1. Chips in Amsterdam
Although they are also famous in France and Belgium, the Dutch have adopted this dish as their own and there are a number of places across the city to dig in to this tasty dish. We tried chips from Manneken Pis. Photo: Staff
2. Herring in Amsterdam
The fish is served either with diced onion on a paper plate or with pickles in a hot dog bun. We got this dish from Henk's Herring. Photo: Staff
3. Van Stapele Koekmakerij in Amsterdam
These cookies are famous with tourists from across the world and its no surprise. Photo: Staff
4. Kibbeling in Amsterdam
This fried fish dish is excellent and definitely rivals Britain's fish and chips. We tried kibbeling from Frens Haringhandel Photo: Staff