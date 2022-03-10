Artisan food market at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour

The pop-up market is a platform for some of the best food and drink producers in East Sussex to showcase their wares. Buyers will be able to purchase locally sourced produce and handcrafted goods, including artisan bread and pastries, jams and chutneys, vegan cheese, fresh fish and much more. The weekend market will be open from 9pm to 2pm on both days and there will be 15 stalls.

Daniel Heckford, Sovereign Harbour manager, said: “The Sovereign Shines Christmas food market was incredibly popular in December with both customers and stall holders alike and is a great way to kick off this year’s programme of events at The Waterfront. We are excited to celebrate and play host to such a variety of local suppliers and businesses.”

Local businesses who are interested in exhibiting at further market dates in June, October and December, please email The Waterfront at [email protected] for more information – there are limited spaces available.

Gins, bread, vegan cheese and homemade chutneys are amoung the delights at Sovereign Harbour's artisan food market this weekend

