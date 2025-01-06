Award-winning Jamaican eatery set to open in Chichester

The family-run restaurant chain won the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year award in 2024.

An award-winning, family-run restaurant chain is coming to Chichester.

Natty’s Jerk has announced it will be opening its newest location this month at The Ghost At The Feast food hall on North Street in Chichester.

It’s a family-run restaurant chain that also has locations in Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Southampton.

A statement from the eatery said: “Known for its authentic Caribbean dishes, soulful ingredients, and warm hospitality, Natty’s Jerk has captivated food lovers across the UK with its signature jerk chicken, Jamaican patties, and rich, aromatic curries.

“From the tang of fresh apple and mango slaw to the irresistible heat of scotch bonnet-infused jerk marinades, every bite is a journey to Jamaica.”

At the heart of Natty’s Jerk is a commitment to bringing people together through food.

“We’re more than a restaurant; we’re a celebration of family, culture, and tradition,” says Natty, founder of Natty’s. “When we opened our doors in Portsmouth back in 2022, the community became our rock. That’s why Chichester’s vibrant community is the perfect place for us to share our story and our flavours.”

Their food has been and celebrated for its bold flavours, high-quality ingredients, and experiential atmosphere. The chain also scooped up the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year prize for 2024.

The new Chichester location will feature Natty’s signature dishes alongside some exciting new menu additions exclusive to the site, and diners can expect a lively atmosphere where every meal feels like a Caribbean feast, the company said.

For those who can’t make it in person, Natty’s will also bring the island experience to your door with its award-winning delivery service via Uber Eats.