Burgess Hill Town Council helps set up Breakfast Club for Armed Forces and Veterans

The council said AFVBC is new to Burgess Hill so the council is working with Crawley and Horsham Armed Forces and Veteran Breakfast Club, a former reservist of the Queen’s Regiment, and the Top House pub.

The club’s aim is to make it easier for veterans and serving Armed Forces personnel to meet face-to-face in a relaxed environment to fight loneliness.

Former Queen’s Regiment reservist Trevor said: “According to the 2021 Census there are almost 4,700 armed forces veterans living in Mid Sussex. Veterans can be those who have seen lengthy regular service in the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army or RAF; some may have served briefly, others may be former reservists, but all have one thing in common: the desire to connect with those who have shared experiences. It is felt that having such a facility in Burgess Hill will enable veterans living in the south of Mid Sussex to take advantage of not having to travel too far; this compliments a similar facility recently opened in East Grinstead.”

Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club (AFVBC) is coming to Burgess Hill

Veterans and Armed Forces personnel can join for free, with no fees, subs or commitments. They can simply turn up and pay for breakfast.

Paul, lead Veteran for the Crawley and Horsham Club, said: “There are over 350 AFVBCs’ in the country, they are a community within any town, as an example the Crawley AFVBC started in late 2019 and now has over 350 members, they meet frequently and over 100 attend on a regular basis spread over several opportunities each month. In addition to breakfast, they provide signposting support to partner organisations who help veterans in need.”

Will from the Top House said: “The Top House is delighted to be hosting the first veterans' breakfast in Burgess Hill. We highly respect this incredible organisation who gives a much-needed platform to veterans who have served our country.”

