Best places for a Sunday roast in Worthing – according to Tripadvisor

Sam Woodman
Senior editor

Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:25 BST
Sundays just wouldn’t be Sundays without the classic roast dinner – and here are some of the best places to get one in the Worthing area.

Whether you prefer chicken, lamb, pork or beef, or a vegetarian option, these pubs and restaurants serve some of the best Sunday roasts in town according to Tripadvisor.

Agree or disagree? Let us know your favourite place to get a roast dinner – share your views online via YourWorld: it's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Without further ado, here are Tripadvisor’s top-15 places for Sunday roasts in the Worthing area…

The roast dinner - it's a British classic

1. The top places for a Sunday roast in West Sussex

The Park View, Salvington Road, Durrington

2. Top places for a Sunday roast in Worthing

Ami Bistro, Rowlands Road, Worthing

3. Top places for a Sunday roast in Worthing

Indigo Restaurant at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens, Worthing

4. Top places for a Sunday roast in Worthing

