Bewl Water Vineyard on the Sussex/Kent border wins four medals at the 2025 London Wine Competition

At the 8th London Wine Competition, held in London on 24 & 25 March 2025, Bewl Water Vineyard won a Gold, two Silvers and a Bronze medal, considered the ultimate seal of approval in the global wine industry.

To achieve this distinction, their wines needed high scores in three categories: Quality, Value, and Packaging. The London Wine Competition aims to recognise and celebrate the wines that consumers actually want to buy, whether from a retail store or off a menu at a London restaurant. What sets the London Wine Competition apart is its judging process. It goes beyond blind tasting to determine medal winners.

Judges represent a diverse range of channels and disciplines, including multiple retailers, convenience stores, distributors, on-trade groups, casual and fine dining establishments, hospitality, and the travel industry.

“The authority of a London Wine Competition award comes from the power of being judged across quality, value, and appearance, the high calibre of the judges, and the intensely competitive product set. We are thrilled that our wines grown on the Sussex/Kent border performed so well,” said wine grower Ashton Kirby.

ASHTON KIRBY, WINE GROWER

“These Gold, two Silver and Bronze medals demonstrate that we are creating the types of wines that restaurants and retailers want to use, and wines that drinkers enjoy choosing and consuming.”

Bewl Water Vineyard is located on the Sussex/Kent border and has some of the oldest vines in England and produces only a few thousand bottles each year. Ashton Kirby, 22, is one of the UK’s youngest wine growers. Bewl Water Vineyard won nearly one third(4/14) of all the medal awarded to English Wines at the London Wine Competition.

Gold Medal 2025 - 95 Points (one of only 2 English Wine Gold Medals)

Bewl Water Vineyard - Blanc de Noirs 2020

TASTING NOTES

Golden-hued with subtle brioche and red apple notes, the palate is crisp and refined with soft orchard fruit, fine bubbles, and a poised mineral finish that speaks to quiet complexity.

Silver Medal 2025 - 92 Points (one of only 4 English Wine Silver Medals)

Bewl Water Vineyard - Rosé De Noirs 2021

TASTING NOTES

Pale pink with a fine mousse and fragrant red berry aromas, this elegant rosé reveals strawberry, cherry, and a hint of citrus on the palate with bright acidity and a graceful finish.

Silver Medal 2025 -90 Points (one of only 4 English Wine Silver Medals)

Bewl Water Vineyard - Old Vine Bacchus 2023

TASTING NOTES

Pale green-gold with elderflower, citrus zest and soft herbs, the palate is dry and aromatic with vibrant acidity and a crisp, zesty finish that reflects English wine character beautifully.

Bronze Medal 2025 - 87 Points (one of only 8 English Wine Bronze Medals)

Bewl Water Vineyard - Blanc De Blancs 2021

TASTING NOTES

Bright and floral with jasmine and blossom leading into lemon peel and citrus zest, this fruit-driven wine is clean and expressive, finishing with clarity, freshness, and aromatic lift.