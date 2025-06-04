Brighton named one of the most expensive cities in the UK to buy a coffee

The 5500 LatteGo by Philips.

Research by the coffee experts at Philips has revealed that London, Brighton, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff are the top five most expensive cities for coffee lovers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK coffee drinkers are turning away from high street chains thanks to spiralling costs that see the average Brit spending £859 A YEAR on takeaway drinks, a new study has revealed.

The coffee experts at Philips have found Brits drink an average of four takeaway coffees costing £4.13 each, a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in ten of us splash out £1,718 annually - on eight takeaway coffees a week.

It means more and more people are now getting their coffee fix at home - with us brewing on average 14 cups of joe a week.

Londoners are paying the most per cup - with the average coffee totaling £6.13, which works out to £1,275 a year. Those in Brighton also pay out a lot at £5.54 per cup.

It has led to more than two out of five Brits (41%) describing themselves as “frustrated” with the price of coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result Philips has launched a new online calculator to show Brits how they could save as much as £547 a year** by making barista quality coffee at home.

Coffee drinkers can simply head to https://coffeehack.it/uk, add in the price of their go-to take-away cup, and the tool will Calculatté which bean-to-cup machine offers the best value for money.

The tool gives the specs for each individual machine, and explains to consumers how soon the machine will pay for itself - when compared to the price of a takeaway coffee - based on the frequency of your purchases and the average price you pay for takeaway coffee.

Lizzie Lee, Philips' in-house coffee expert, said: “For some time now the cost of takeaway coffee has been spiralling out of control - and our data has revealed that those in London and the South East of England are being hit the hardest by the increase in costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the high cost of regular takeaway purchases, now’s the perfect time to invest in a machine that will give you barista quality coffee in the comfort of your own home.

“Thanks to our new Calculatté, Brits can get an understanding of just how quickly a machine like the 5500 LatteGo can pay for itself, when compared to the cost of regular takeaway purchases.”

Average Takeaway Coffee Prices per UK city London £6.13 Brighton £5.54 Edinburgh £3.81 Liverpool £3.80 Cardiff £3.77