Burnt Orange, Brighton - Recipe for pea & mint falafel

“Falafel is an instant transporter for me – my mind goes to bustling vibrant markets bulging with street food, with achingly colourful spices and flavours in the air.
“The freshness and flavour of this dish, pea and mint falafel, with black pepper labneh and pickles, should conjure these moments.
“We serve this dish at our Sunday Brunch.” By Peter Dantanus, Head chef at Burnt Orange, Brighton
Ingredients:
For the Falafel.
500g Dried chickpeas (soaked overnight)
100g Defrosted peas
80g Peeled white onion
30g Peeled garlic
50g Fresh coriander
20g Fresh mint
30g Fresh parsley
20ml Lemon juice
20g Ground cumin
20g Ground coriander
18g Salt
For the black pepper labneh
200g Good quality strained Greek yoghurt
30g Freshly ground black pepper
15ml Lemon juice
Salt
For the pickle salad garnish
30g Sliced gherkin
40g Fresh coriander
1/2 Red onion thinly sliced
20g Pea shoots
30g Lilliput capers
Olive oil
Salt
Method
Step 1 - Blend your peas, onion, garlic, fresh herbs & lemon juice until they form a smooth green paste & set aside.
Step 2 - In small batches using the same blender, blend your chickpeas until they form a crumbly texture and combine with your green paste from earlier. Then add your salt, dried coriander, cumin and mix to finish your falafel mixture.
Step 3 - Combine your yoghurt with your lemon juice, black pepper & salt to finish your Labneh.
Step 4 - To cook your falafel, divide your falafel mixture into 100g disc shaped portions then heat 300ml of vegetable oil on a medium heat until it reaches 175c in a large pot, being careful to leave a lot of space. Fry until golden, roughly three minutes on each side.
Step 5 - To serve, spread your labneh onto a plate, top with your hot falafel, then garnish with your dressed salad on top, sea salt, Aleppo pepper & olive oil to finish your dish. Enjoy!
Founded by acclaimed Brighton-based restaurateur Razak Helalat, the Black Rock Restaurants Group comprises of Brighton’s The Salt Room and The Coal Shed, The Coal Shed London and the group’s latest venture, Burnt Orange.
The Coal Shed Brighton opened in 2011, bringing dishes expertly cooked over coal using the highest quality, seasonal ingredients to the city, followed by modern British seafood restaurant The Salt Room in 2015.
The Coal Shed restaurants opened at London’s One Tower Bridge development in 2017. Burnt Orange, the latest venture by the Group, opened on Brighton’s Middle Street in June 2021.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK
SEE ALSO: Foodies Festival coming back to Brighton
Have you read?: A spring veggie risotto by Phil Bartley