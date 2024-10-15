Chichester craft beer bar nominated for national award

Declan Marshall, Harriet Deeble-Rogers, Jason Timlick and Jackie Cunningham founder of Crafty BisHop.

Crafty BisHop in Chichester has been nominated in a national UK’s Favourite Local Business competition.

The co-owner of a popular craft beer bar in Chichester that is behind events like Craft Fest, Octoberfest and the Beer Festival say locally sourced products, a welcoming environment and local support is at the heart of the business being nominated for a national award.

Crafty BisHop in Deanery Close is one of the businesses nominated in a national UK’s Favourite Local Business competition. Set up by Declan Marshall, Harriet Deeble-Rogers, Jason Timlick and Jackie Cunningham, the four friends run Crafty BisHop alongside full time jobs.

Declan Marshall said: “Jason and I are friends from school and we decided to set up the craft beer bar with our partners, Harriet and Jackie.

"It’s a small bar seating 15 but because we’re located in the corner of Southgate car park, we’ve been able to take over the car park for events like Craft Fest and are constantly amazed by the amount of support we get.

“Anyone can pull a pint but our aim at Crafty BisHop is to create a space where people feel comfortable, like a home from home. We have a team that manages Crafty BisHop day to day and they are really knowledgeable about the products.

“We have all sorts of wonderful beers as well as spirits and soft drinks, so it often gives people a chance to try something new.

“All of our products are sourced as local as possible, with beers from Gosport, Worthing, Uckfield and further afield. We don’t stock beer from the large breweries because we’d rather support small makers."

Crafty BisHop is part of the Chichester Gift Card from Chichester BID, which can be spent with over 160 local businesses. Declan says the initiative aligns with their ethos as a business:

“As a local Chichester business, we do our best to support other Chichester businesses too, and that’s what is good about the Chichester Gift Card.

“Everyone has busy lives so to know that people have taken time out of their day to nominate Crafty BisHop as the UK’s Favourite Local Business is very humbling and means a lot. We do it for the fun, and hope others enjoy it too."

Shops, restaurants, salons, hotels and attractions in Chichester – and right across the UK– are all eligible to be the UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024. People can nominate their favourite local business in the competition free at lovelocalwin.co.uk.

The UK’s Favourite Local Business will be the business that has the most nominations and will win a £500 Town and City Gift Card, such as the Chichester Gift Card, with one person who nominated the winning business receiving a £1000 Town & City Gift Card.

Other Chichester businesses nominated in the national competition so far include Cherry Vintage, Common Grounds, Robin’s Nest Coffee Shop and We Are Yarn. There are £1500 in Chichester Gift Cards as a possible prize.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID, said: “It’s fantastic to see the nominations for Chichester businesses in this national competition. Our city is blessed with many unique businesses, like Crafty BisHop, where the owners go above and beyond to bring something different and special to Chichester.

The competition closes on the October 31st 2024.