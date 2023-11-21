Chichester home to best curry on South coast

Celebrating in style: India Gate Restaurant wins yet another award!

Chichester is home to an Asian Curry Awards 2023 winner. India Gate restaurant won the prize of Best Asian Restaurant South East of England. This was the restaurant's fifth award in a row, with the curry house having eight in total now.

The Asian Curry Awards 2023 took place on Sunday, November 19. India Gate owner Tan said: “To be shortlisted with many other Indian restaurants in our region hopefully we have made Chichester proud by bringing the award back here again.

"We had a whopping 3124 votes, a record-breaking number! I am so proud of my team at India Gate, from the team of chefs to the front-of-house staff, all of you made this happen last night and for the previous years.

The owner also gave a special mention to the customers that have been a massive part of their journey. Tan added: “Let us not forget our lovely, amazing customers of the past 25 years without you all there is no India Gate and of course these awards. Thank you to all of our customers for voting for us and the judges for rating our food.