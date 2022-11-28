English farmer and TV personality Jimmy Doherty is sharing his top tips for choosing, cooking and enjoying turkey this festive season.

Choosing the turkey

Jimmy says that for me, the best turkeys are those that are free range, slow growing and of course, reared to the highest welfare standards.

At Jimmy’s Farm we pride ourselves on the care we give our turkeys and, as part of this, they can wander around our pasture and enjoy a diet based on natural vegetation that gives our birds a good balance of Omega 3 and 6.

Turkey top tips

Cooking the turkey

Jimmy says that typically, free range turkeys can be over twice the age of standard birds. I find it’s that extra maturity that gives our turkeys a rich flavour. If you have a great turkey to start with, then there really isn’t any need to get complicated with the cooking method – as the flavour will come through all on its own.

To keep the stress levels down, I approach cooking the turkey (and yes, I do the cooking on Christmas day!) like any other roast dinner and I keep it as simple as possible.

No need to stuff the bird – cook the stuffing separately – as this allows for the heat to pass through the cavity and give even cooking.

Season with salt and pepper, then place the turkey in a large roasting tin breast side down. As most of the natural fat deposits are in the back of the turkey, this will allow it to self-baste as it cooks.

Next, put the turkey into a preheated oven (as per the instructions on the turkey) for 45 mins, after which turn it over and allow to cook, breast side up, for the remainder of the cooking time. The pop-up timer included in the bird will tell you when it’s ready.

Once the turkey is cooked, remove from the oven and allow to rest for around 45 minutes. Not only will this give you a beautifully juicy turkey, it also means you have free space in the oven, while its rests, to crack on with your spuds or other Christmas dinner essentials. Your roasted turkey should produce plenty of delicious stock! Pour this into a saucepan for use after carving your bird.

The gravy

A good gravy is vital for a great Christmas dinner and, again, it doesn’t need to be difficult – it’s so simple to make, especially when you have a great-tasting free-range turkey!

Firstly, ditch the gravy granules and simply drain the turkey juices from the roasting pain into a saucepan. Bring to the boil and reduce slightly, to thicken, and then serve. This is an ideal way to ensure the turkey is warm when serving also.

Carving the turkey

Keep it simple…

First, take off the two legs, and then carve them separately before removing the wings. Next, remove the two breast muscles by cutting down the turkey’s keel or breastbone. Take your time, as there is no rush!

Once done, slice the meat across the muscle – this will give you even portions and mean less waste.

Now, get the stock you saved from the turkey and place it on the hob. Bring to the boil then pour all the natural goodness over your carved turkey, and then you’re good to go!

Making the most of the leftovers

Turkey is such a versatile meat that there are endless ways to enjoy it after Christmas day has passed.

Here are just a few of my favourite ways to use leftover turkey:

Serve cold as part of a Boxing Day Ploughman’s Lunch, on a board with cheese, chutneys, crusty bread and a glass of port.

Use the turkey carcass to make a fabulous, tasty stock, which can then be used straight away in dishes like soups and risottos, or frozen to be used later in the coming weeks. This is a great way to add incredible flavour to any dish.

Use ready prepared puff pastry and leftover turkey to make a Ham, Mushroom and Turkey Pie. Cut the turkey into chunks, lightly fry some mushrooms, add any leftover ham you may have and then mix together with some thickened turkey stock, before topping with the puff pastry and baking.

Turkey Spring Rolls. Stir fry some noodles and spring onions, or whatever left over veggies you have… Anything will work so long as it’s sliced up and mixed with a good soy sauce. Once cooled, mix together with your leftover turkey. Take the mixture and place onto a sheet of filo pastry. Fold over both ends then roll up the pastry to form spring rolls. Repeat until you have enough required or run out of leftovers. Paint them with a little melted butter and pop them in the oven until crispy and golden brown. Serve with hoisin sauce dip and a little chopped chilli and coriander.

This recipe is courtesy of Milk & More is the country’s largest grocery and milk doorstep delivery service. For 2022, Milk & More customers are able to buy a selection of Jimmy’s Free-Range Turkeys, including a 5kg Turkey, a 3kg Turkey crown and a Jimmy’s Farm Turkey Brest Joint, which are reared on his farm in Suffolk. Each turkey comes with a handy pop up timer that tells you when the bird is cooked, ensuring a perfectly cooked centrepiece for your Christmas dinner.

For more information, visit www.milkandmore.co.uk