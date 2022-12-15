Not everyone is a fan of Christmas favourites – mince pies, Christmas cake or Christmas pudding.

If you and your guests fall into that category or you just want something a bit different this festive season, why not try these recipes for bundt cakes, which could also make a great handmade gift for someone.

Juliet Sear’s Coffee and Gingerbread Christmas Bundt Cake

Prep time 20 mins/Cook time 45 mins/Makes 1 x large bundt cake

Coffee bundt cake

Ingredients:

250gSoft butter, room temperature

250g Light Muscovado Sugar

5 medium Free Range Eggs

Preserved lemon bundt cake

250g Self Raising Flour

1 tsp Baking Powder

2 tsp Ground Ginger

2 tsp Ground Cinnamon

Mince pie bundt cake

75g Buttermilk

50ml Camp Coffee

A little extra melted butter to brush in the tin to prevent sticking

A little extra flour for dusting

Icing sugar to decorate

Method:

Brush a little melted Butter inside the tin making sure to get in all the nooks and crannies, then dust with flour, shaking the tin to ensure the whole tin is buttered and floured to help the cake turn out without sticking.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees centigrade and place a large baking sheet in the centre ofthe oven to place the bundt tin onto whilst baking.In a stand mixer, with an electric whisk or by hand with a bowl and wooden spoon.

Cream the butter, sugar together well until pale and creamy.

Gradually add the eggs one at a time beating until incorporated.

Add the spices and baking powder to the flour and mix to distribute, then mix into the wet batter.

Mix in the the buttermilk and camp coffee then spoon into the bundt tin, smoothing over with a spoon to ensure it is all pushed into the points of the tin, pushing the batter up the sides of the tin a little.

Bake in the oven for approx. 35-45 mins until cooked through, the sponge should be light and springy and when a knife or skewer is inserted into the centre of the cake it should come out clean.

Once cooked, leave in the tin for 5 minutes invert the tin and carefully lift it up to reveal your amazing bundt cake.

Dust with icing sugar for a snowy effect. Add a little sprinkle of glitter or edible lustre if you wish to make it twinkly. Slice and serve slightly warm. The cake will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days or can also be frozen for up to 3 months.

Maldon Salt Preserved Lemon, Honey, and Ginger Bundt Cake

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes, plus cooling| Serves: 8 people

Ingredients:

375g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of Maldon salt

100gunsalted butter, room temp

300g caster sugar

100g Odysea honey

100ml olive oil

4 eggs

2 small Odysea preserved lemons, flesh & pips removed and roughly chopped

50g stem ginger, drained

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C. Thoroughly grease a Bundt tin and tap out with caster sugar. Set aside.

In a large bowl mix together the plain flour, baking powder, ground ginger, cinnamon, and Maldon salt.

In a food processor, add the preserved lemon and stem ginger and blitz together until itforms a nearly smoothpaste.

In a stand mixer, add the softened butter and sugar and beat together until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Then add the honey, olive oil and preserved lemon ginger puree and beat again. Finally add the dry mix and fold through until fully incorporated and smooth.

Spoon into the prepared loaf tin and smooth over the top. Bake in the oven for 45 minutes until well risen, golden brown and a skewer comes out clean.6.Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Garnish with lemon slices and a drizzle of lemon icing.

Mince Pie Bundt Cake Using Luxury Tipsy Mincemeat

Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 1 hour Serves: 10

Ingredients

250g unsalted butter

220g golden caster sugar

200g light muscovado sugar

4 large eggs

350g plain yoghurt

2tspmixed spice

1jarCottage Delight Luxury Tipsy Mincemeat

320g plain flour

2tsp bicarbonate of soda

Tiny pinch of salt

1tsp ground cinnamon

For decoration

170g icing sugar

1 egg white at room temperature

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Thinly sliced orange or frozen berries(preference)

Method

Preheat the oven to 175ºC/150ºCfan/gas 3.

Grease the bundt pan with melted butter and dust with flour.

In a stand mixer, mix the butter and sugars until pale and fluffy.

Add the eggs one at a time and mix together.

Mix the plain yoghurt and LuxuryTipsy Mincemeat together and add to the mixer.

In a separate bowl, measure and sieve out the flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt and all the ground spices.

Sieve in the flour gradually and stop when the flour is evenly mixed in.

Pour the mix into a greased and floured tin and bake for 1 hour or until a skewer comes out clean.

The cake will pull away from the edge of the tin when it is ready.Leave the cake to cool fully before removing from the tin.

While waiting to cool, make your icing sugar drip.Place icing sugar, egg white and lemon juice into your mixer.

Beat on med-high for around 5-7 minutes until it forms soft peaksand is loose enough to drizzle.

Pour over and allow to cool/set.

Finish with sliced oranges or frozen festive berries (your preference).