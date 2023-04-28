Edit Account-Sign Out
'Crawley has absolutely taken us by storm' - Slim Chickens manager delighted at opening in town as they run out of chicken

Slim Chickens’ opening day in Crawley was a huge success according to the manager – so much so they ran out of chicken.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST

The new restaurant opened at Crawley Leisure Park yesterday (Thursday, April 27) and patrons could not wait to get a taste of the food. Manager Ben Barnes said the staff were put through their paces. “All the way from 10am – we were originally due to open at 11am – until 8pm we had a queue outside the door,” he said. “With us being a new business to the area we set our expectations including a buffer and the people of Crawley turned up and certainly put us through our paces.

You can read our review here and watch our video review above.

“We had a hugely successful day, and the guests were able to try all the items on the menu that took their fancy, with great feedback from guests, friends, family, and visitors to the town. Luckily, we have had a delivery today, so we'll be back open at 11am as normal and resume normal trading hours.

The food at Slim Chickens Crawley
The food at Slim Chickens Crawley

“Crawley has absolutely taken us by storm, and we're excited to have opened during a bank holiday weekend, where everyone will get the chance to come down, see us and more importantly try our infamous chicken.”

Inside Slim Chickens in Crawley
Inside Slim Chickens in Crawley