East Sussex pub named among 15 best UK waterside inns to visit by canoe or paddle board

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 28th May 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 13:31 BST

An East Sussex pub has been named in a list of the 15 best waterside inns.

The Cuckmere Inn, near Exceat Bridge, Seaford, was one of the pubs chosen by The Times newspaper where visitors can enjoy exploring a nearby waterway before relaxing with a pint.

The report said: "Walk a few minutes to the smartened-up Cuckmere Inn with local Harvey's Sussex Best on tap and an expansive beer garden looking down on the river and up to the Downs."

The Cuckmere Inn said: "Our menus are full of hearty favourites and country pub classics, as well as our seasonal dishes, and we’ll be ready with a well-stocked bar, including cask ales, fine wines and British gin to suit every taste - which will taste all the better when enjoyed either in our beautiful gardens or by our crackling log fires.”

The Cuckmere Inn, near Exceat Bridge, Seaford. Pic: Google MapsThe Cuckmere Inn, near Exceat Bridge, Seaford. Pic: Google Maps
The Cuckmere Inn, near Exceat Bridge, Seaford. Pic: Google Maps

Buzz Active, run by East Sussex County Council, has stand up paddle boards and kayak hire. There are also guided tours of the Cuckmere Meanders.

A Buzz Active spokesperson said: "Buzz Active Cuckmere is one of the best locations in the South East for paddle sports. Enjoy the calm waters of the stunning Cuckmere river meanders, and the open sea at Cuckmere Haven. With breath-taking views of the Seven Sisters Country Park and Seaford Head, where better to get out for an adventure on the water."

