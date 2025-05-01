29 Eastbourne restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

It says: “Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

"So our Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.”

Here are the 11 establishments chosen by Tripadvisor users in 2024.

They are listed in no particular order.

Are your favourites on the list?

1 . Bistrot Pierre Bistrot Pierre, King Edward's Parade, Eastbourne BN21 4BY. Pic Staff Photo: JL

2 . Cru Restaurant Cru Restaurant. 8 Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne BN21 4PN. (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

3 . Anema e Core Anema e Core Restaurant. 227 Terminus Rd, Eastbourne BN21 3DH. (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

4 . Malayalam Malayalam. 229-231 Terminus Rd, Eastbourne BN21 3DH. Pic: Google Photo: Google