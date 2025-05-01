29 Eastbourne restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 1st May 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 17:05 BST
Tripadvisor gives its Travellers' Choice Award to the restaurants that customers love the most.

It says: “Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

"So our Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.”

Here are the 11 establishments chosen by Tripadvisor users in 2024.

They are listed in no particular order.

Are your favourites on the list?

Bistrot Pierre, King Edward's Parade, Eastbourne BN21 4BY. Pic Staff

1. Bistrot Pierre

Bistrot Pierre, King Edward's Parade, Eastbourne BN21 4BY. Pic Staff Photo: JL

Cru Restaurant. 8 Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne BN21 4PN. (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Cru Restaurant

Cru Restaurant. 8 Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne BN21 4PN. (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

Anema e Core Restaurant. 227 Terminus Rd, Eastbourne BN21 3DH. (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Anema e Core

Anema e Core Restaurant. 227 Terminus Rd, Eastbourne BN21 3DH. (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Malayalam. 229-231 Terminus Rd, Eastbourne BN21 3DH. Pic: Google

4. Malayalam

Malayalam. 229-231 Terminus Rd, Eastbourne BN21 3DH. Pic: Google Photo: Google

