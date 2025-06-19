A Hastings restaurant has been highly praised by a top food critic.

The Sunday Times’s restaurant critic Charlotte Ivers had the ten-course menu at Lury, 8 Cambridge Road.

The restaurant is run by husband and wife Jack Lury and Issy Cianchi who say they have 'designed, built and marketed the restaurant into existence from its beginnings as a meal delivery kit in Covid, through to residencies throughout London and now to its permanent premises in Hastings'.

Lury says the eatery 'delivers a unique approach to creative, ingredient-led cooking, drawing on British and Burgher heritage.

"The Burghers of Sri Lanka developed their own culinary style combining their European ancestry with the ingredients of Sri Lanka. Drawing on Jack’s British, European and Sri Lankan heritage our kitchen serves a unique tasting menu inspired by ingredients, memory and culture. We serve a set menu comprising 10-12 dishes that reflect our ethos and the best produce available on any given day.'

The restaurant's 10 course menu has included dishes such as a deep fried string hopper with avocado, lardo and coconut sambol; Turmeric gnocchi with alliums; and toasted coffee marshmallow with caramelised white chocolate mousse and pickled plums.

See also:

Charlotte Ivers heaped great praise on the restaurant: "This is so nearly a five-star restaurant. It will be soon."

She wrote: "Who creates a ten-course menu for their first permanent restaurant? A madman, that's who. But one of quite clearly astonishing creativity and talent.

"I implore you to go."

She added: "If there were more people like Jack Lury, more restaurants like this, the country would be a better place."

1 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-c6a5d4c1b552-dsc0844 Tumeric gnocchi - onion sambol - chive oil. Pic: Contributed Photo: Submitted

2 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-ed6e20294944-dsc0768 Passion fruit pâte de fruits - arrack fudge - white chocolate and ginger. Pic: Contributed Photo: Submitted

3 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-72c418416f86-img1793-2 Cashew Choux Bun. Pic: Contributed Photo: Submitted