Eastbourne and Bexhill bakery to open a fourth branch

A chain of bakeries in Eastbourne and Bexhill is set to open its fourth branch.

Poppyseed Bakery is opening another branch in Beatty Road, Eastbourne, where Oven Fresh Bakery was.

Owner Lee Smith said on social media, “I have lived my entire life in Langney Point and remember visiting Oven Fresh Bakery as a child and as an adult.

Poppyseed Bakery in Gildredge Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190418-091058008

“I ended up working for Oven Fresh back in the mid-90s so we are thrilled to be opening there.”

Mr Smith said this branch is going to be ‘particularly special’ to him.

He added, “This shop is not just an extension to Poppyseed, it has quite a personal attachment to me as well.”

The Beatty Road branch was originally set to open on Monday, April 25, but Mr Smith is now hoping to welcome customers tomorrow (Friday, April 29).

Poppyseed Bakery owner Lee Smith SUS-220428-103558001

The bakery owner said as he is still waiting on some deliveries, there is a chance the opening may be pushed back to Tuesday, May 3.

Mr Smith said, “It is something I tried to do when Oven Fresh closed originally.

“During lockdown we ended up doing a lot of home deliveries, and a lot in Langney Point, so we picked up a lot of new customers and [they] got to know us through lockdown.

“We have had a lot of people knocking on our door.

Poppyseed Bakery in Beatty Road SUS-220428-103202001

“People have come in and said they are really pleased.”

The new branch is set to have a sit-down area.

Mr Smith, who got down to the last three to be a judge on The Great British Bake Off, added, “We are going to have quite a big selection of curry kits and spices and sustainable materials, cutlery and crockery from bamboo and things like that.”

Mr Smith, who was the head baker at The Dorchester Hotel and Victoria Park Plaza in London, announced the new branch on March 29.

Oven Fresh Bakery in Beatty Road SUS-220428-103151001

The bakery had set up a competition for residents to guess where the new branch would be.

All correct guesses were put in a hat with the winner getting a £15 voucher and the runner up receiving a £10 voucher.