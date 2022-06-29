Eastbourne restaurant to reopen after six years

An Eastbourne restaurant, which closed six years ago, is planning to reopen in the town.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:03 pm

In February Picasso Express, which used to be in Langney Shopping Centre before closing in 2016, said it is returning to the town.

The restaurant, which currently has a branch in Bexhill, is opening in Green Street, Old Town.

Picasso Express describes itself as a family-run restaurant which serves Mediterranean and Italian food.

Picasso Express in Green Street, Eastbourne

The Green Street restaurant said it is opening soon, but has not given an exact date.

L-R: Farage El-Hspa, Fleur El-Hspa, Sam El-Hspa and Sophie El-Hspa by Picasso Express when it was in Langney Shopping Centre
Picasso Express in Bexhill
Old TownBexhillOfsted