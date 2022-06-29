Eastbourne restaurant to reopen after six years

In February Picasso Express, which used to be in Langney Shopping Centre before closing in 2016, said it is returning to the town.

The restaurant, which currently has a branch in Bexhill, is opening in Green Street, Old Town.

Picasso Express describes itself as a family-run restaurant which serves Mediterranean and Italian food.

Picasso Express in Green Street, Eastbourne

The Green Street restaurant said it is opening soon, but has not given an exact date.

L-R: Farage El-Hspa, Fleur El-Hspa, Sam El-Hspa and Sophie El-Hspa by Picasso Express when it was in Langney Shopping Centre