Driver recorded travelling 53mph on 30mph Eastbourne road

Officers said they have been out across the town, including in Priory Road, following residents’ reports of excess speeding in the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added, “During the course of our checks over five vehicles were exceeding the 30mph limit, including one driver recorded at 53mph.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Drivers who are recorded at what is considered a high speed/above the threshold will be referred to court in the first instance (no course or fine and points offered) and will receive a notice of intended prosecution in the post.

Police in Priory Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police

“Regrettably our checks were cut short due to attending an RTC further up the road.”

Speeding is one of the ‘fatal five’ driving offences.

The fatal five are the main contributors to fatal collisions in Sussex each year.

The fatal five are careless driving, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone and speeding.