Eastbourne town centre cafe to give away free coffee to celebrate relaunch

Nelson Coffee’s Espresso Bar in Terminus Road, which now bakes all its own bread, cakes and sandwiches, has already had its soft launch.

A spokesperson from the cafe said, “To celebrate the relaunch of the Espresso Bar we will be giving away free coffee all day this Friday (June 24).”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All customers need to do to is purchase any food item from the counter at the Espresso Bar to receive a free coffee.

Nelson Coffee in Eastbourne. Picture from Ellen Richardson Photography

Co-owner Ben Nicholson said, “We’re so excited to show the town our exciting new range of baked goods at the Espresso Bar.

"What better way to celebrate than to give away our own in-house roasted specialty coffee when you try any one of our new tasty snacks?

"Our other new site, The Roastery, is where you will now find our brunch menu and enjoy the smell of freshly roasted coffee"

Nelson Coffee