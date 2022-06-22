Eastbourne town centre cafe to give away free coffee to celebrate relaunch

A cafe in Eastbourne town centre is planning to give out free coffee to celebrate the relaunch of one of its branches.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 12:38 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 12:39 pm

Nelson Coffee’s Espresso Bar in Terminus Road, which now bakes all its own bread, cakes and sandwiches, has already had its soft launch.

A spokesperson from the cafe said, “To celebrate the relaunch of the Espresso Bar we will be giving away free coffee all day this Friday (June 24).”

All customers need to do to is purchase any food item from the counter at the Espresso Bar to receive a free coffee.

Nelson Coffee in Eastbourne. Picture from Ellen Richardson Photography

Co-owner Ben Nicholson said, “We’re so excited to show the town our exciting new range of baked goods at the Espresso Bar.

"What better way to celebrate than to give away our own in-house roasted specialty coffee when you try any one of our new tasty snacks?

"Our other new site, The Roastery, is where you will now find our brunch menu and enjoy the smell of freshly roasted coffee"

Nelson Coffee opened The Roastery in Station Parade last month.

Former world No.1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty has also praised Nelson Coffee in the past.

