Opening date announced for Eastbourne town centre coffee shop

A coffee shop which is opening in Eastbourne town centre has confirmed when it will welcome customers.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:26 pm
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:30 pm

Nelson Coffee - The Roastery is opening in Station Parade on Monday, May 30.

The site used to be Company but the owners, who also own Nelsons in Terminus Road, chose to close the all-day eatery and bar to return to ‘where it all started’ – coffee.

A spokesperson from the company said, “Thank you to everybody that joined us during our closing week at Company, it was great to see so many familiar faces.

The team at Nelson Coffee – The Roastery

“We are delighted to announce that we’re on track to open our doors on Monday, May 30 – with Four Bears Burger Club moving in on Thursday, June 2.”

The owners also tanked the public for its ‘continued loyalty and support’.

They added, “It’s certainly an exciting new chapter for the whole group.

"We can’t wait to welcome you to The Roastery very soon.”

Nelson Coffee in Terminus Road

