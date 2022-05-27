Opening date announced for Eastbourne town centre coffee shop

Nelson Coffee - The Roastery is opening in Station Parade on Monday, May 30.

A spokesperson from the company said, “Thank you to everybody that joined us during our closing week at Company, it was great to see so many familiar faces.

The team at Nelson Coffee – The Roastery

“We are delighted to announce that we’re on track to open our doors on Monday, May 30 – with Four Bears Burger Club moving in on Thursday, June 2.”

The owners also tanked the public for its ‘continued loyalty and support’.

They added, “It’s certainly an exciting new chapter for the whole group.

"We can’t wait to welcome you to The Roastery very soon.”