Food hygiene ratings given to three Crawley restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Wagamama at Unit 2, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: Wagamama at South Terminal Airside, London Road, Langley Green, Crawley; rated on February 25
• Rated 2: Kokoro at Kokoro Ch Ltd, Ground Floor Unit 2, The Pavilion, Queens Square; rated on January 24
It means that of Crawley's 182 similar establishments with ratings, 160 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
