Food hygiene ratings given to three Crawley restaurants

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:42 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Wagamama at Unit 2, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick; rated on February 25

The latest food hygiene ratingsThe latest food hygiene ratings
• Rated 5: Wagamama at South Terminal Airside, London Road, Langley Green, Crawley; rated on February 25

• Rated 2: Kokoro at Kokoro Ch Ltd, Ground Floor Unit 2, The Pavilion, Queens Square; rated on January 24

It means that of Crawley's 182 similar establishments with ratings, 160 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

