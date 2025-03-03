Food hygiene ratings given to three Crawley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Wagamama at Unit 2, North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick; rated on February 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest food hygiene ratings

• Rated 5: Wagamama at South Terminal Airside, London Road, Langley Green, Crawley; rated on February 25

• Rated 2: Kokoro at Kokoro Ch Ltd, Ground Floor Unit 2, The Pavilion, Queens Square; rated on January 24

It means that of Crawley's 182 similar establishments with ratings, 160 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.