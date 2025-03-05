Food hygiene ratings given to three Mid Sussex establishments
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Befriended at Gateway Baptist Church, Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on March 3
• Rated 5: Highley Manor Hotel at Highley Manor, Crawley Lane, Balcombe, Haywards Heath; rated on February 26
• Rated 3: Sussex Curry Kitchen, 194 - 196 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Generous at 35 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on February 26
