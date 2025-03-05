Food hygiene ratings given to three Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Befriended at Gateway Baptist Church, Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Highley Manor Hotel at Highley Manor, Crawley Lane, Balcombe, Haywards Heath; rated on February 26

• Rated 3: Sussex Curry Kitchen, 194 - 196 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 3: Generous at 35 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on February 26