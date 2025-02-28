Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

LBK mobile catering, at Drove Lane Farm Drove Lane, Yapton, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 4.

And Suga' Kane, at 9 - 11 York Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was also given a score of four on February 4.

It means that of Arun's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 212 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.