Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Farmers, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill, Haywards Heath was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25.

And Spice Village, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath was given a score of three on January 25.

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyHaywards HeathCuckfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice