Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Farmers, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill, Haywards Heath was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25.
And Spice Village, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath was given a score of three on January 25.
