Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:15 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Highdown, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Highdown Hotel And Restaurant 31 Highdown Rise, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 24.

And The Goose Buffalo Orange also T/A Yeastie Boys pizza club ltd., a takeaway at 18a Marine Parade, Worthing was given a score of three on January 24.

