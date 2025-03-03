Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Highdown, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Highdown Hotel And Restaurant 31 Highdown Rise, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 24.
And The Goose Buffalo Orange also T/A Yeastie Boys pizza club ltd., a takeaway at 18a Marine Parade, Worthing was given a score of three on January 24.
