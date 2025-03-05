Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Horsham establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: the village taverna Storrington at The Village Taverna, 5 High Street, Pulborough; rated on February 26

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The latest food hygiene ratingsThe latest food hygiene ratings
The latest food hygiene ratings

• Rated 5: Little Bean Cafe at 41 High Street, Billingshurst; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Cafe De Triv at Trivelles Gatwick Hotel at Trivelles Gatwick Hotel, Charlwood Road Ifield, West Sussex; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: D & D Coffee & More at 35 Springfield Court, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on February 24

• Rated 4: The Carriage Horsham at Unit 3 Booking Hall Horsham Railway Stat, North Street, Horsham; rated on February 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Olive Branch at The Olive Branch, 12 Bishopric, Horsham; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: The Bull Inn at The Bull Inn, London Road, Henfield; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: Frankland Arms at Frankland Arms, London Road Washington, Pulborough; rated on February 25

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Kings Arms at Kings Arms Hotel, 80 High Street, Billingshurst; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: The Kings Head at Kings Head, 40 High Street, Billingshurst; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Norfolk Arms at Norfolk Arms, Crawley Road, Horsham; rated on February 12

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsBillingshurstPubsCoffee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice