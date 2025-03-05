Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Horsham establishments
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: the village taverna Storrington at The Village Taverna, 5 High Street, Pulborough; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: Little Bean Cafe at 41 High Street, Billingshurst; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: Cafe De Triv at Trivelles Gatwick Hotel at Trivelles Gatwick Hotel, Charlwood Road Ifield, West Sussex; rated on February 24
• Rated 5: D & D Coffee & More at 35 Springfield Court, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on February 24
• Rated 4: The Carriage Horsham at Unit 3 Booking Hall Horsham Railway Stat, North Street, Horsham; rated on February 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Olive Branch at The Olive Branch, 12 Bishopric, Horsham; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: The Bull Inn at The Bull Inn, London Road, Henfield; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: Frankland Arms at Frankland Arms, London Road Washington, Pulborough; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: The Kings Arms at Kings Arms Hotel, 80 High Street, Billingshurst; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: The Kings Head at Kings Head, 40 High Street, Billingshurst; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: Norfolk Arms at Norfolk Arms, Crawley Road, Horsham; rated on February 12
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.