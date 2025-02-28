Food hygiene ratings handed to five Worthing establishments
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Trading Post Coffee Roasters at 22 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 24
• Rated 5: Subway at 6b Cricketers Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 20
• Rated 4: Dolce Heaven at Shop 40 - 42 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 22
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mai Lin Takeaway at 2 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 19
• Rated 4: Mr Toy's Flying Wok Noodle Bar at 2 Arcade Buildings South Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 25
