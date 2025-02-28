Food hygiene ratings handed to five Worthing establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Trading Post Coffee Roasters at 22 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 24

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The latest food hygiene ratingsThe latest food hygiene ratings
The latest food hygiene ratings

• Rated 5: Subway at 6b Cricketers Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 20

• Rated 4: Dolce Heaven at Shop 40 - 42 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 22

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mai Lin Takeaway at 2 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 19

• Rated 4: Mr Toy's Flying Wok Noodle Bar at 2 Arcade Buildings South Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 25

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsSubway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice