Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Fox Inn Felpham, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Fox Inn Waterloo Road, Felpham, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 28.

And Play Experience Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was also given a score of five on February 24.

