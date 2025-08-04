Food review: See how a summer refurbishment has transformed a Sussex riverside pub

In fact, my friend and I, sitting opposite each other, both had views of the Downs from our seats, from different angles, which was wonderful.

I have heard that The Waterside in Shoreham is great place to sit to watch the sun going down over the hills and the river – and now I can see why!

Manager Hannah Croft told me the refurbishment had made a lot of difference, especially to the garden, which had previously been out of use for six months due to the decking needing repairs.

Now, there is a fabulous outside space, on two levels, with plenty of seating around a giant television for when the big sporting events are being shown.

Hannah admitted despite all the works to the Ferry Road pub, inside and out, it was actually the toilets that have got everyone talking! They are the best they have been for quite some years, apparently.

My friend and I headed over on Monday lunchtime to try out the menu and we were impressed by the prices. Such good value and had we wanted, we could even have had a two-course seniors deal at an incredible £6.49.

We were more thinking go big or go home, so it was to the Ultimate Sharer that our eyes turned. Louisiana-style chicken strips, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, garlic bread and buttered corn on the cob, all for £12.49, and served with three sauces.

We really wanted the Steak & Ale Pie Slice at £10.99 but unfortunately the busy weekend meant they were sold out and although a new delivery was just arriving, it would not be ready in time for us.

A quick decision was needed. We scanned the legendary pub classics, build your own burger and steak house options but opted for Chick'N'Mix at £10.99, where you pick two chicken items, a sauce and two sides.

We hadn't really taken in that this would make something similar to the starter we had shared, and I failed to pick the dressed side salad or the peas, so no vegetables for me. But that's on me, as the menu could not be clearer.

What we had was delicious. We couldn't fault it. The chicken was crispy and so tasty, and nothing was greasy at all. We were impressed.

On to pudding – well, you have to, don’t you?! We had apple crumble and custard at £4.99, which was absolutely lovely, and a simple ice cream at £3.79, with three scoops served and a choice of flavours.

The service was friendly and efficient, and the seating was comfortable, the who experience made all the more pleasant for the bottle of Wither Hills sauvignon blanc that we shared. This delicious wine was just £16.99 a bottle.

Greene King has invested a six-figure sum in refurbishing The Waterside, in the heart of Shoreham, and customers were given their first look on Friday, July 25.

There is new signage and festoon lighting to make the most of the spacious outside areas, the inside bar and dining areas have been refreshed, and the toilets have been fully refurbished.

For bookings, opening times and information visit the pub’s website.

1 . The Waterside, Shoreham Improvements to the frontage have made it much easier and nicer to access the pub Photo: Greene King

2 . The Waterside, Shoreham A great place to sit to watch the sun going down over the hills and the river Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . The Waterside, Shoreham There is plenty of seating around a giant television for when the big sporting events are being shown Photo: Elaine Hammond