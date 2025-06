Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 19 Chichester district establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Peabodys Coffee at St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 17

The latest food hygiene ratings

• Rated 5: The Fern at The Pavilion, Recreation Ground, The Green, Fernhurst; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 57 East Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Pavilion Tea Room at Stansted, Rowlands Castle, Hampshire; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: New Magna Tandoori Restaurant at 85 High Street, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Lavant House Stables at Lavant House, West Lavant Road, Lavant, Chichester; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Natty's Jerk at The Ghost At The Feast, 33 - 34 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: The Ghost At The Feast at 33 - 34 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: Lotus House Limited at Lotus House Chinese Takeaway, 48 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Piccolino at 31 - 33 South Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: BURGOVER at 30 South Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Foresters Arms at Village Road, Kirdford, Billingshurst, West Sussex; rated on February 18

• Rated 5: The Squire And Horse Inn at Bury Common, Bury, Pulborough, West Sussex; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Southbourne Club at 56 New Road, Southbourne, Emsworth, West Sussex; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Foresters Arms at The Street, Graffham, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Travellers Joy at 325 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth, West Sussex; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: The Goodwood Hotel at Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Pook Lane, Lavant, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: White Horse at The Square, Westbourne, Emsworth, West Sussex; rated on January 22