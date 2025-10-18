I tried Greggs’ to new Halloween sweet treats - and here is what I thought

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 18th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST
The tasty new treats are available now 🎃
  • Greggs has launched two new sweet treats for Halloween
  • The items are the Spooky bun and the Pumpkin Biscuit
  • I tried both and here is my verdict

I tried Greggs’ brand-new Halloween sweet treats - and here is what I thought.

As Halloween is only weeks away, plenty of food chains have been celebrating the spooky season with the launch of Halloween-inspired food and drink.

Iconic bakery chain Greggs launched two sweet yet spooky treats, the Spooky Bun and the Pumpkin Biscuit.

As a Greggs superfan and Halloween enthusiast, I was eager to try the new items and let you all know my thoughts.

I tried Greggs’ to new Halloween sweet treats - and here is what I thoughtplaceholder image
I tried Greggs’ to new Halloween sweet treats - and here is what I thought | Adobe Stock / Holly Allton

I tried the Spooky Bun first, which is available for £1.10 or £3.30 for a pack of four.

The cupcake was quite small in size with a plain sponge decorated with green icing, sprinkles in Halloween colours and a bat design.

I thought that the design was adorable and the cupcake itself very sweet and tasty. However, I do think that this particular sweet treat is aimed at young children, given its size and design.

Then, I tried the Pumpkin Biscuit, which was actually a lot bigger than I was expecting!

Priced at £1.40, the pumpkin biscuit has a carved pumpkin face on a gingerbread biscuit which is covered in chocolate.

The biscuit was hard and crunchy and I thought that gingerbread was an excellent choice for an autumnal flavour.

I am pleased with Greggs’ two new Halloween additions to its autumn menu, but I do wish that they had released a Halloween-inspired hot drink to go along with the sweet treats.

If you’re interested in reading Greggs reviews, you can read our story on its summer menu here.

